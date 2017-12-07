Jurassic World Sequel: Dinosaurs & Footware

When Jurassic World arrived in theaters, Colin Trevorrow's hugely-anticipated, long-awaited fourth installment of the beloved Jurassic Park franchise took the world by storm, becoming the biggest movie of the year and the third-highest grossing film of all time. It delivered the dinosaurs, the nostalgia, and the action, but for a few weeks, all people wanted to talk about was Howard's character Claire, and her incredibly poor footwear choices.

However, Claire, a corporate executive, through actress Brice Dallas Howard had a perfectly reasonable explanation --- it was a normal workplace choice for her character and despite the running she was comfortable.

Can't disagree. Editing a prior newspaper, we did several fashion shoots at Kings Island. Guess what the intern and/or publicity rep who accompanied us for our shots wore....?



Howard's heels generated lots of laughs and shaken heads. But she called them a sign of power --- feminist not sexist --- and under the story scenario , she made the best choice.

Her "Jurassic World" scenes have her outrunning the T-Rex in her almost "kitten" (small) heeled pumps.

But, that's what the female stars of the 30s, 40s and 50s would have had on their feet. Except for pantyhose, too.

Howard told interviewers she would have been more uncomfortable tromping through dinosaur poop and cut inducing shrubbery in bare feet. It's not like she left her corporate office and had time lapses and venue visits to shift to more a more reasonable choice. (Did anyone notice she wore the same corporate friendly dress , too?)

Considering the circumstances, Michael Douglas had the best solution for a similarly high heeled Kathleen Turner in "Romancing the Store," after a bus left her in hilly, muddy terrain. Douglas had a cycle. He lopped off the heels. Instant flats.





Adventure films such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (snake crawling out of open toe shoe) and "Bird on a Wire" (Goldie racing in her pumps until a crumbling swinging foot bridge) have their share of circumstances. Spy films, like "Atomic Blonde," maintain the woman's toughness for wearing heels.

Russia and Ukraine have adopted contests for fashionable women --- stiletto races. It's a way of demonstrating toughness and womanhood.





Back to circumstances.

When 9/11 occurred, thousands rushed down smoke and flame filled steps at the Twin Towers.

The attack prompted other skyscrapers to implement evacuation drills. One published account concerned the then Sears Tower. Women on the top floors brought their trainers to work for the drill placing them inside their desks waiting for the sound.

One woman said no. She walked down nearly 100 flights of stairs in her work heels.

Afterwards, she had swelling and hurting, but she had confidence.

"If there's a real attack, we're not going to have time to change. I wanted to know if I could make it down," she said.



During an interview for the film's home video release, Howard admitted they were super hard to work in. She's glad to have gotten credit (remember Ginger Rogers doing all of Fred's dance backwards and on stilts). And this time, she will be wearing more sensible footwear.



One peak shows her jumping from a chopper in boots. And, I've seen one interview where the female interviewer seemed afraid of controversy. She's wearing oxfords.

Incidentally, while harassing Howard on filmmaker's choices, don't forget the last scene from "Titantic." Kate Winslet's heart throb drowns in the freezing Atlantic as she floats on wooden debris still wearing her WHITE PUMPS (no straps, either).

