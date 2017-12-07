CRIME: Stolen Auto, Burglary

- An arrest of a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of 14th Street at about 4:25 a.m. Dec. 5

- An arrest of a man in the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue at about 12:55 p.m. for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant

- A burglary/first degree robbery report at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 28th Street on Dec. 5

- An arrest at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of First Avenue as a fugitive from justice

- An arrest at about 1:40 a.m. Dec 6 to execute a warrant at W. 9th St./Madison Avenue