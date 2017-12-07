CRIME: Stolen Auto, Burglary

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 05:01 Updated 43 min ago

Huntington Police arrest and incident reports printed Dec. 6, included:

- An arrest of a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of 14th Street at about 4:25 a.m. Dec. 5

- An arrest of a man in the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue at about 12:55 p.m. for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant

- A burglary/first degree robbery report at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 28th Street on Dec. 5

- An arrest at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of First Avenue as a fugitive from justice

- An arrest at about 1:40 a.m. Dec 6  to execute a warrant at W. 9th St./Madison Avenue

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus