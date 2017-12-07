Most read
- Capt. Dial Reccommends: Treatment, Incarceration, Adequate Huntington Police Staff
- History professor, scholar to lead Drinko Academy
- Huntington Based Documentary on Oscar Short List
- Shootings Spark Council Committee Meeting
- CRIME: Huntington Police Make Arrest in Serial Robberies
- Flames Destroy Half Block Long Huntington Warehouse
- Jurassic World Sequel: Dinosaurs & Footware
- Webster County man pleads guilty for role in methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
- Advanced orthopaedic spine care now available at Marshall Orthopaedics
- Hunters harvest 44,455 bucks in West Virginia during 2017 firearms season
CRIME: Stolen Auto, Burglary
- An arrest of a man in the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue at about 12:55 p.m. for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant
- A burglary/first degree robbery report at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 28th Street on Dec. 5
- An arrest at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of First Avenue as a fugitive from justice
- An arrest at about 1:40 a.m. Dec 6 to execute a warrant at W. 9th St./Madison Avenue