Sen. Capito, Manchin Announcing WV Public Broadcasting Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $179,022 for West Virginia Public Broadcasting from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Funding comes through CPB’s American Graduate program, which is focused on supporting community-based solutions to educate youth and improve high-school graduation rates.





“The 21 st century economy requires a skilled labor force that is able to compete on a global scale,” Senator Capito said . “It is critical that young West Virginians, as well as their parents and teachers, realize the enormous opportunities a STEM education can provide. This funding allows West Virginia Public Broadcasting to help prepare our children and our state for the future.”



“We turn to our public broadcasters for our news and entertainment, and I’m excited to now see the Corporation for Public Broadcasting invest in the workers of West Virginia. The American Graduates Initiative will work to improve the skillsets of West Virginians in every corner of the state, and I look forward to the CPB’s proven track record of success implemented throughout all of our communities,” Senator Manchin said.



"There's a big need to educate students and parents about STEM jobs that require more than a high school diploma, but less than a college degree," said Scott Finn, CEO of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. "This American Graduate grant allows WVPB to work with educators and employers to make sure they hear that message."

