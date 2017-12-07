Capito Calls for Action on CHIP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) is urging swift action to extend funding for the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) before the end of the year.

In the letter, Senator Capito outlines her long-standing support for the CHIP program, including to help implement the program in West Virginia when she was a state legislator. Since then, Senator Capito has consistently voted to fund and expand the CHIP program. The Senate Finance Committee advanced a five-year CHIP funding extension in October.

"Throughout my time serving the state of West Virginia, I have supported CHIP. In the state legislature, I served on the committee charged with implementing the CHIP program in West Virginia. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as a United States Senator, I have voted for bipartisan legislation to reauthorize and expand the CHIP program,"

. “The CHIP program remains essential for working families in West Virginia and across the nation.”

The Honorable Orrin Hatch

Chairman, Senate Finance Committee

219 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Chairman Hatch,

I applaud the bipartisan work being done by the Finance Committee to reauthorize the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Under your leadership, the program began and over the years has provided working families across the nation health insurance coverage options they would not have otherwise. I share your passion for this program and will continue to work with the Committee and Senate Leadership to move the reauthorization forward as soon as possible.

Throughout my time serving the state of West Virginia, I have supported CHIP. In the state legislature, I served on the committee charged with implementing the CHIP program in West Virginia. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as a United States Senator, I have voted for bipartisan legislation to reauthorize and expand the CHIP program.

As you know, each year CHIP benefits approximately 9 million children and 370,000 pregnant women throughout the country, including approximately 22,000 children or 14,000 families in West Virginia. These families earn too much to be eligible for Medicaid, but often have no other coverage options. According to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, almost 85 percent of these children lived in households with one parent working at least 50 weeks of the past year.

The CHIP program remains essential for working families in West Virginia and across the nation. Thank you for all you are doing, and all you have done, to ensure its continuation. I look forward to working together to reauthorize the CHIP program as soon as possible.