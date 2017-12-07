Secretary Warner Reports 578 New Businesses in West Virginia for November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Three counties saw the most percentage growth in business registrations for November and 578 new businesses got their start statewide according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in November are Summers County with 1.37 percent growth, Wetzel County with 1.27 percent growth, and Pendleton County with 1.21 percent growth. In West Virginia, 51 out of 55 counties reported business growth in November.

The number of business entities grew in Summers County from 362 to 366, business entities in Wetzel County increased from 469 to 474, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Pendleton County increased in number from 409 to 414.

November was also the best month for business growth in a 12-month period for Preston, Marshall, and Wetzel counties. Over the last 12 months, Preston County saw 8.32 percent business growth, Marshall County saw 6.27 percent growth, and Wetzel County saw 4.64 percent growth.

According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 578 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of November 2017 (

). Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 10,365 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.

To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to

.