W.Va. AG Holiday Consumer Week - Smart Pet Purchases

Consider a gift certificate to a local animal shelter or a promise to adopt. Doing so will ease the stress of a rushed decision and allow everyone to participate in making the selection.

Never purchase a pet without seeing it, especially from someone requesting an “adoption fee” or “shipping fee” via money order or wire transfer.

When purchasing a pet from a breeder, research the breeder and visit in person and at their operation. Ask questions.

Get health records and verify the veterinarian’s relationship with the pet.

Secure proof of purchase with the breeder’s full contact information.

For pets purchased via transport, seek contact information for the veterinarian who provided documentation and vaccines. Also, verify the name and address of the transport company.

Be suspicious of ads that offer popular, expensive breeds for free. Scammers may pose as a shipping company or courier to charge extra “shipping” fees for the animal.