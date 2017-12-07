"Jurassic Fallen Kingdom" Trailer Debuts; No High Heels on Island

 Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 22:18 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

The "Fallen Kingdom" trailer for the "Jurassic World" sequel came out today. It sorta resembles the premise of finding the big ape Kong on an isolated island. In this case it's dinosaur mania. And, since it's not a "corporate" setting, the heroine arrives on the secluded jungle in boots, not her famed running 'heels' from the earlier film.

"Fallen Kingdom" opens in cinemas in mid-June.

