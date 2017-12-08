Arrest Made for Terroristic McDonalds Threats at South Point

A man overheard threatening to "shoot up" the South Point, Ohio, McDonalds has been taken into custody, according to a press release from Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Deputies came after a customer overheard the "popping people" threat at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the Jeep which deputies intercepted an older model Jeep on Charley Creek Road. It had three occupants.

Zachary Dement , whose mom works at the restaurant, has been charged with criminal trespassing and inducing panic. Jonathan Ratcliff is charged with improper handling of a firearm.

The full press release from Sheriff Lawless is below:

On today’s date at about 3:50 PM 911 received a call from the McDonalds Restaurant located at 295 CR 406 South Point, Ohio 45680 who advised that a customer had reported hearing a male subject make a comment about shooting the place up.

While officers were responding, the subject in question left the property in an older model Jeep Cherokee. This vehicle was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on U.S. 52 near the Charlie Creek Intersection. There were four occupants in the vehicle, Zachary Dement age 21 of 8896 TR. 1508 South Point, Jonathan Ratcliff age 22 of 77 TR. 1019 South Point, Brittany Ratcliff age 23 of 77 TR. 1019 South Point, and James C. Brown age 33 of South Point.

Deputies spoke with the management at McDonalds and found that Zachary’s mother is an employee of the restaurant and that Zachary had telephoned there earlier demanding information and the management advised him to stop calling and he then advised them he was coming to the restaurant to which the management advised him not to come to the store, that he has been told many times he is not allowed around the store because he constantly causes trouble. Zachary did arrive at the restaurant and began to cause trouble and curse the workers. He was advised to leave and while leaving a customer passing him through the door heard him cursing and talking about “popping people”.

Officers searched the vehicle that was stopped and found a loaded handgun. Zachary nor the others were ever seen in the restaurant with a handgun and he claims to Detectives that it belonged to the driver.

No one at the restaurant was harmed.

Zachary Dement was arrested for criminal trespassing and inducing panic and was transported to the Lawrence County Jail. The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Ratcliff was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

We at the Sheriff’s Office take these threats and situations VERY SERIOUS. Among the agencies assisting were the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Chesapeake Police Department, South Point Police Department, and Lawrence County Common Pleas Probation.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless