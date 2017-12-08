W.Va. AG Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Fake Delivery Notifications During Holidays

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of fake delivery notifications during the holidays, which may be nothing more than a ploy to steal personal information.





Many consumers opt for the convenient option of shopping online which means shipping will be required.



“Lots of deliveries will be made over the holiday season so it’s not uncommon for consumers to be expecting notification that their package has arrived,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Make sure what you reply to or click on is legitimate so your personal information doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.”



Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt and have purchases delivered to work rather than sitting unattended at home. Both ideas will prevent a loved one’s gift from being stolen.



Shoppers also should be careful not to fall for the “parcel-waiting trick” in which consumers receive a card alleging a delivery attempt was made with a number to call for more detail. Once a consumer makes the call, they may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.



Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

