Most read
- Capt. Dial Reccommends: Treatment, Incarceration, Adequate Huntington Police Staff
- Telsa Charging Arrives in Huntington
- History professor, scholar to lead Drinko Academy
- Sen. Capito, Manchin Announcing WV Public Broadcasting Funding
- Jurassic World Sequel: Dinosaurs & Footware
- Manchin Urges FDA Changes to Properly Fight Opioid Epidemic
- CRIME: Stolen Auto, Burglary
- Huntington FOP Approves Two Year Contract
- Capito Calls for Action on CHIP
- CRIME: Huntington Police Make Arrest in Serial Robberies
Mayor Williams Speaks on Brownfields Panel
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 02:27 Updated 24 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
In Huntington, that involves the Highlawn Brownfields Innovation Zone. For more information about this project, visit http://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/flipbooks/hip/files/…. #Brownfields2017