Mayor Williams Speaks on Brownfields Panel

 Friday, December 8, 2017 - 02:27 Updated 24 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mayor Steve Williams was honored to participate in the Mayor's Roundtable at the National Brownfields Training Conference this morning in Pittsburgh. Mayor Williams joined mayors Bill Peduto (Pittsburgh), Lovely Warren (Rochester, N.Y.), and Scott Rogers (Charles Town, WV) on the panel as the group discussed revitalization projects involving Brownfields properties in their communities.

In Huntington, that involves the Highlawn Brownfields Innovation Zone. For more information about this project, visit http://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/flipbooks/hip/files/…#Brownfields2017

