CRIME: Huntington Police Report Wanton Endangerment on Fifth Avenue

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, December 8, 2017 - 03:36 Updated 7 hours ago

Among the incidents reported to Huntington Police Dec. 5-7 are:

- Wanton endangerment involving a firearm at 5:40 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue;

- Receiving and transferring stolen property and petit larceny at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue;

- False pretenses involving less than $1000 at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1900 block of James River Road; 

- Petit larceny at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 5 on W. Third Avenue.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus