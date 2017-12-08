CRIME: Huntington Police Report Wanton Endangerment on Fifth Avenue

- Wanton endangerment involving a firearm at 5:40 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue;

Among the incidents reported to Huntington Police Dec. 5-7 are:

- Receiving and transferring stolen property and petit larceny at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue;

- False pretenses involving less than $1000 at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1900 block of James River Road;

- Petit larceny at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 5 on W. Third Avenue.