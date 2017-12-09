CRIME: MU Alert Shots Fired Fourth Avenue

Around 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 7, a black 2004 GMC Sierra bearing WV registration 82C986 was stolen from the Barboursville Fire Department parking lot. This photograph is a person of interest. He was seen near the vehicle before it was stolen and might be a witness. If anyone can identify him please call Detective Lucas at 304-736-5203 ext 406.

Based on a Marshall University alert, a "shot fired" incident occurred Friday Dec 8 at approximately 9:05 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. No additional information is available.

Have you seen her? Missing in Huntington. Please Call HPD or 911

On Dec. 1, the Barboursville Dept. cautioned drivers to not leave anything of value in the front compartment of their cars.

Since that time a social media posting on their Facebook site from a woman victim echos the warning.

The information , for now, is unofficial, but the woman had her car window busted, and purse taken with $300 cash while in the rear lot of the Huntington Mall. She related that six cars have been broken into since Black Friday.

Person of Interest in Barboursville Car Theft

The victim stated (unconfirmed by HNN) that surveilance cameras are lacking in certain lot locations.

Her post originated on the Barboursville PD site, so take precautions since shopping bags and purses could cost you a replacement window as well as merchandise.

CHARLESTON POLICE SEEK MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING TWO BOYS

Jeffrey Thomas Phipps has been accused of sexually assaulting nine and five year old boys, based on a Charleston Police Department release.

Phipps was last seen driving a green 1994 Dodge Dakota with WV tags NXC790. He could be sleeping in his vehicle in the Keystone Drive and Barlow Drive areas of Charleston.

Anyone with information on Phipp's whereabouts, please call the Charleston Police Department 304-348-6400 or 304-348-6480.

Person of Interest for Assault of Two Boys

HUNTINGTON MISSING PERSON

Aaliyah Krismer disappeared July 29th from home in Huntington. This is Aaliyah's birthday. Anyone who sees her please call the Huntington Police or 911.

Today is Aaliyah birthday and we miss her so much.

OFFICIAL HUNTINGTON POLICE INCIDENT REPORTS

Among incidents listed on the report printed Dec. 8, 2017, which covers most of Dec. 7 (HNN does not normally report initial shoplifting/DUI arrests/Traffic Violations).

- Petit larceny at about 1:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue;

- Wanton Endangerment at about 5:40 a.m. 900 block of Fifth Avenue



