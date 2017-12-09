Speedway LLC presents $3K for colleges of business and engineering

In a check presentation earlier today, Speedway LLC provided Marshall University with $3,000 to be used in the Lewis College of Business and the College of Information Technology and Engineering.

Speedway and Marshall University have developed a strong relationship over the last several years through an active campus recruiting partnership with the Office of Career Education, according to the office’s director, Denise Hogsett.

“Speedway makes sure our students are aware of the internship and management career paths available by continually posting job opportunities and engaging with our students during campus recruitment events,” Hogsett said. “This financial gift will certainly benefit our students. We look forward to strengthening an already solid partnership between Marshall University and Speedway.”

Those in attendance for the check ceremony included Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering; Dr. Tony Szwilski, chair of the Division of Applied Science and Technology; Dr. Jeff Archambault, associate dean for the Lewis College of Business; Brian Profitt, regional manager for Marathon/Speedway LLC; Darin McKenzie, district manager of Marathon/Speedway LLC, and Debby Stoler and Denise Hogsett with the Office of Career Education.

One thousand dollars of the contribution will be allocated for programs and services in the Lewis College of Business and the remaining $2,000 is to be used in the College of Information Technology, specifically for their Division of Applied Science and Technology and its safety engineering program.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is the parent company of Speedway LLC. Profitt said Speedway is the official convenience store of Marshall University.

To learn more about Speedway and its contributions to higher education, visit https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Operations/Speedway_LLC/. For more information on creating internships or mentoring experiences for students, visit www.marshall.edu/career-services.