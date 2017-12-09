McGrogan recognized as December Resident of the Month

Kaitlin McGrogan, D.O., has been selected as the December Resident of the Month, announced Paulette Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

McGrogan is completing her third and final year of the family medicine residency.

“As we select recipients for our resident of the month, we look for qualities in our residents that are worthy of recognition,” Wehner said. “Qualities include having skills or fund of knowledge, patient interactions or other actions that surpass other trainees. This month’s recipient encompasses all those qualities.”

Matthew B. Curry, M.D., assistant professor with the department of family and community medicine, nominated this month’s recipient.

“Dr. McGrogan has consistently displayed skills far beyond her level of training regarding her fund of medical knowledge, patient interactions and willingness to assist her fellow residents during busy times, ” Curry said.

A native of Pennsylvania, McGrogan earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she first experienced working with and treating underserved populations. She completed her undergraduate work in biology at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Tammy Bannister, M.D., family medicine residency director, said the recognition of a resident is always an exciting moment.

“Dr. McGrogan does a great job as chief resident and is a great role model to her peers as well as students,” Bannister said. “We are very pleased for her.”

After completing her residency in June, McGrogan will begin an obstetrics fellowship at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. As part of her recognition as the December Resident of the Month, she received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.