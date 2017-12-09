Most read
- Arrest Made for Terroristic McDonalds Threats at South Point
- Mrs. West Virginia Uses Breast Cancer Diagnosis to Shed Light on Importance of Clinical Trials and Never Giving Up Hope
- Charleston dentist sentenced to five years in federal prison for health care fraud
- CRIME: Huntington Police Report Wanton Endangerment on Fifth Avenue
- History professor, scholar to lead Drinko Academy
- Mayor Williams Speaks on Brownfields Panel
- Freeze Season Approaching Area, Check, Wrap Pipes
- Telsa Charging Arrives in Huntington
- "Justice League of America" Still Clip Previews of Film IMAGES
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Poppy and the Kiss
Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely To Charities During Holidays
Saturday, December 9, 2017 - 05:33 Updated 4 min ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“This time of year is a popular time for charities to seek donations,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Before you give, make sure it is going to the desired charity.”
Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a charity or organization can review the Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia. Consumers may also research the charity on websites such as charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org.
Those making an online contribution should make sure the website starts with https:// when visiting the donation portal. This verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
Additional tips to keep in mind during the season of giving are:
- Never feel pressured to donate immediately.
- Be wary of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.
- Be suspicious if organizations will not give additional information about its mission, how donations are used or proof that a contribution is tax deductible.
- If a donation request is for a local chapter of an organization, verify it is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of the parent organization.
- Go directly to the charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
- Keep records. Contributions exceeding $250 should result in a returned letter confirming the charitable status of the organization as well as the amount of the donation.