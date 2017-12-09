Most read
WVU Parkersburg to host fall Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: WVU Parkersburg Main Campus, College Activities Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104
Directions to campus: WVU Parkersburg is located one mile east of the I-77 interchange on the outskirts of the city of Parkersburg, WV. Take the Staunton Avenue exit (#174) onto Route 47.
WHO: Speakers will include WVU Parkersburg Interim President, Dr. Jane Milley; Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Chad Crumbaker; Vice President for Student Services, Anthony Underwood; Director, Jackson County Center, John Gorrell; WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors Chair, Sam Winans; WVU Parkersburg Student Government Association President, Austin Grimmett; and guest speaker Robert Boone, president of the Bernard P. McDonough Foundation.