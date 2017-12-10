AG Wins Judgment in Contractor Fraud Case

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a circuit court awarded the state judgment against a contractor and his businesses, moments after the defendant entered a guilty plea in a related criminal case.





The conviction and subsequent civil judgment involve Frederick Tarmon Sr., owner of Tarmon and Sons as well as Complete Handyman Service. The investigation stemmed from a number of consumers complaining they paid for projects and services that were never completed.



“Business owners must be held accountable for their actions,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will always protect and defend consumers against dishonest business practices.”



Jefferson Circuit Judge Debra McLaughlin ruled from the bench Friday in awarding judgment to the state. Restitution will be ordered as part of sentencing in the criminal case, which involved a guilty plea to obtaining money by false pretenses.



The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the Attorney General’s Office investigation was one of the determining factors in bringing the criminal case.



The Attorney General’s civil case, filed in April 2016, included allegations that the defendant entered into contracts and/or performed work for several Eastern Panhandle consumers without a valid contractor’s license and insurance, despite advertising claims.



The joint investigation was conducted by the Attorney General’s Office in cooperation with the Charles Town Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the state Division of Labor.



Judge McLaughlin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 23, 2018.

