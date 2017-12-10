Attorney General DeWine Files Consumer Protection Action Against Cleveland Used Car Seller

CLEVELAND)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a consumer protection lawsuit against a Cleveland used car seller accused of failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers.

The lawsuit accuses New School Auto LLC and owner Abigail Ferry of violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has received dozens of complaints against New School Auto of 3855 Ridge Road in Cleveland. Some consumers complained that they never received titles to vehicles they bought from the dealership, resulting in 15 claims totaling $33,876 being paid from the state’s Title Defect Recision Fund to help resolve consumers’ title complaints.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit seeks an end to any violations of the law, reimbursement to affected consumers, reimbursement to the Title Defect Recision Fund, and an order prohibiting Abigail Ferry from maintaining, renewing, or applying for an auto dealer license until reimbursement and penalties are paid.