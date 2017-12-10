Most read
- CRIME: MU Alert Shots Fired Fourth Avenue
- "Brutal" Projections for Ohio River Basin
- Speedway LLC presents $3K for colleges of business and engineering
- McGrogan recognized as December Resident of the Month
- History professor, scholar to lead Drinko Academy
- Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely To Charities During Holidays
- User Fee Appeals Board Forms; Meets 12 Noon Monday
- FIRST LOOK: See one Movie in 2018, "Three Billboards...."
- Chapter 36 - "Reality Check" - My Mostly Happy Life
- Council, Finance Committee to Discuss FOP Contract ; Committee Has Service Fee Alteration on Agenda
Attorney General DeWine Files Consumer Protection Action Against Cleveland Used Car Seller
The lawsuit accuses New School Auto LLC and owner Abigail Ferry of violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has received dozens of complaints against New School Auto of 3855 Ridge Road in Cleveland. Some consumers complained that they never received titles to vehicles they bought from the dealership, resulting in 15 claims totaling $33,876 being paid from the state’s Title Defect Recision Fund to help resolve consumers’ title complaints.
The Attorney General’s lawsuit seeks an end to any violations of the law, reimbursement to affected consumers, reimbursement to the Title Defect Recision Fund, and an order prohibiting Abigail Ferry from maintaining, renewing, or applying for an auto dealer license until reimbursement and penalties are paid.