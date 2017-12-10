User Fee Appeals Board Forms; Meets 12 Noon Monday

 Sunday, December 10, 2017

The Huntington Service Fee Appeals Board will meet at 12 noon Monday, Dec. 7  in council chambers, according to a press release from Kathy Moore, finance director. 

Election of officers will occur at the meeting.

Members of the board consist of Ellen Marie Jones, Deron Runyon, Joseph Williams, and Jack Mease. 

Hearing of a disputed fee case is also on the agenda. 

 

 

