User Fee Appeals Board Forms; Meets 12 Noon Monday
Election of officers will occur at the meeting.
Members of the board consist of Ellen Marie Jones, Deron Runyon, Joseph Williams, and Jack Mease.
Hearing of a disputed fee case is also on the agenda.