CRIME: Malicious Assault on 20th Street

- A malicious/unlawful assault at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at an apartment in the 1000 block of 20th Street;

Among the arrests and incidents reported by the Huntington Police Department on a printed Dec. 9 release are:

- A petit larceny at about 11:00 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 500 block of Rigewood Road;

- Joy Riding/Stolen Vehicle (without intent to keep) at about 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1400 block of Hal Greer Blvd.;

- Petit larceny at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue;

- An arrest for retaliation against a public official and domestic battery at about 1:00 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue.