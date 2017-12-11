UPDATED CRIME: Woman Found Shot Dead on Fifth Avenue, Gino's Robbed too.....

Taylor Wheeler, 28, has become Huntington's 19th homicide of 2018. Her shooting had been reported at an apartment in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 11.

At that time a preliminary reported indicated the victim was dead.

Following investigation, Huntington Police confirmed the victim and death to WSAZ. When they entered the apartment, the woman was found deceased. If you have information, call HPD's tip line or 911.

SOUTHSIDE GINO'S ROBBED

A man wearing a mask and carrying a gun robbed the Gino's Pizza at 9th Avenue and 10th Street in Huntington about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. No injuries reported; no arrests yet.

METH BUST WAYNE COUNTY

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has arrested four people from three states following "tips" received during the exchange in Kenova, WV. WSAZ.com indicated that Methamphetamine , scales and a gun were seized.

Visit:

http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/Law-enforcement-interrupts-Wayne-County-meth-deal-463275263.html

OFFICIAL HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST/INCIDENT REPORT

The following are selected incidents and arrests from an HPD report printed Dec. 10, 2017.

- A man has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue on Dec. 10 at about 12:45 a.m.

- A man has been arrested for a stolen auto and an outstanding warrant at 28th Street on Dec. 9 at about 9:30 a.m.

- A car has been reported as stolen at about 4 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 700 block of 27th Street;

- A malicious assault has been reported at about 1:05 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Thornburg Road.

PROACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA POST (edited; information purposes only; not confirmed)

Following a statement by an officer that the force works "doubles" due to overoses and murders and feel like they are "failing" the citizens because "you stop one and ten more incidents happen", a poster stated (edited):

"Someone mentioned helping the HPD and sherriff's departments by taking pictures and videos of what's happening and making these individuals virally famous. I'm all about taking a more aggressive stance like this. It just has to be done carefully. No one should put their lives in danger in order to get pictures/videos.



I'm going to start taking candid photos and videos when I can and have no problem posting them to FB with a description of who they are, what they're allegedly doing and see where it goes from there. Obviously, I won't be posting from my personal FB account. I'll have to create an account for safety reasons.

NOTE: HNN SEEKS INPUT ON THIS SUGGESTION.

AWAITING MORE INFORMATION: Has a new designer drug has hit the streets? It appears to be heroin and meth mixed together. Users nod off (like heroin users do); however, it also makes them extremely aggressive and far more, dangerous to those around them. Just asking.... better to be proactive.



