She's been called Huntington's hero. Jan Rader, born in Ironton, Ohio, left the area, attended gemology school in California , then worked for eight years at a jewelry store in Fairfax County , Virginia.

As she told a The Parthenon interviewer:

One day “I watched a lady turn blue and collapse,” Rader said. “She had a heart attack right in the doorway of my store.”

That turned Rader's life around.

After enrolling in a CPR and EMS class in Virginia, her next step was firefighting.

When the Huntington department hired her, she took nursing classes and worked in the ER on her day off.

Appearing in The “Heroin(e)” documentary on Netflix has opened significant doors, such as appearing on a panel at the Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit where her knees shook.

Now, "Heroin(e)" has been named to a "short" list as a possible Academy Award nominee. It's been selected from among more than 70 possibilities. Academy members who view the short documentary will now vote. The top five will be nominees for an Oscar.

"We will know January 23rd if we actually get an Oscar nod. Right now we are in contention," Rader told HNN. "I hope that it brings more awareness to how complex the problem is and we receive more funding to help those in need."

Asked if there have been discussions of a follow up production, Rader said, "No sequel discussion at this time."

However, Rader did tell HNN, " If we get an official nomination, we will all get to go to the ceremony."

In the film, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon (Hollow) shows how Fire Chief Rader, Cabell County "drug court" judge Patricia Keller, and realtor Necia Freeman who organized a ministry for sex workers.

Clearly as The Parthenon wrote:

"Jan Rader is no average woman. She is the Huntington fire chief. She is the star of a Netflix documentary. She can rescue someone from a burning building and then administer certified professional medical treatment. She is paving the way for young girls looking to do big things that might think they can’t because they are a girl. Rader is here to show them they are wrong, and she is just right down the street."

She not a Hometime Heroine; she's the city's Superwoman, even though she doesn't have a cape.