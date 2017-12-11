Specialists join Marshall Internal Medicine

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome four new specialists in the areas of geriatrics, infectious disease and endocrinology.

Pavithra Indramohan, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained geriatrician and general internal medicine physician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She specializes in addressing the medical concerns of individuals 65 years or older and also serves as the primary care physician to younger adult patients in the section of general internal medicine.

She earned her medical degree from Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in India. She completed her internal medicine residency with Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, followed by a geriatric medicine fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/St. Margaret’s Hospital, also in Pittsburgh. Indramohan is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Indramohan is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Health’s Hanshaw Geriatric Center, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th Street, Huntington, at 304-691-1010.

Peimei He, M.D., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained infectious disease specialist. She has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She specializes in chronic and atypical infections, both topical and pathogen, and treating immunocompromised patients.

She earned her medical degree from American University of Antigua in the West Indies. She completed an internal medicine residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Elie Khalil, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained infectious disease physician, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. He specializes in chronic and atypical infections, both topical and pathogen, and treating immunocompromised patients.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Damascus in Syria. He completed his internal medicine residency training at Lincoln Medical Center and Woodhull Medical Center, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at Weill Cornell Medicine, all in New York City. Khalil is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Yara Tovar Marmolejo, M.D., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained endocrinologist. She has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She specializes in treating disorders of the endocrine system, such as diabetes and hyperthyroidism. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Tovar Marmolejo earned her medical degree from the University of Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She completed her internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University in El Paso, Texas. After working in private practice for several years, she decided to complete an endocrinology fellowship at Marshall University.

He, Khalil and Tovar Marmolejo are all accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th Street, Huntington, at 304-691-1000.

For more information, visit http://www.marshallhealth.org.