Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 17th Homicide

Huntington's latest homicide brings the 2017 total to at least 17. Taylor Wheeler, 28, a former St. Joseph High School basketball player, was found shot and deceased following a dispatch at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11. The death apparently occurred inside her apartment in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.

Police are investigating and asking for public assistance. Anyone with information may call 911 or 696-4444.

Two additional suspicious deaths are pending additional investigation.

During the Kim Wolfe administration from 2009-2012, HPD records show a total of 14 during the four years.

2009- 4 murder/homicide

2010 - 2 murders/homicide

2011- 3 murders/homicide

2012 -5 murders/homicide

"When I took office there were 75 officers, when I left there were 109," Wolfe said. "Crime was down. Elections have consequences. Protecting the city and its residents should be the top priority."