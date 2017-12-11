Most read
Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 17th Homicide
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 19:34 Updated 10 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Police are investigating and asking for public assistance. Anyone with information may call 911 or 696-4444.
Two additional suspicious deaths are pending additional investigation.
During the Kim Wolfe administration from 2009-2012, HPD records show a total of 14 during the four years.
2009- 4 murder/homicide
2010 - 2 murders/homicide
2011- 3 murders/homicide
2012 -5 murders/homicide
"When I took office there were 75 officers, when I left there were 109," Wolfe said. "Crime was down. Elections have consequences. Protecting the city and its residents should be the top priority."