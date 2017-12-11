Huntington heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man who sold heroin in June 2016 was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. George Holloway, 45, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

On June 7, 2016, a confidential informant working with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force met Holloway at 833 26th Street in Huntington. The informant bought approximately 20 grams of heroin from Holloway. As part of the plea agreement, Holloway admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that he distributed heroin in Huntington on four other occasions in 2015 and 2016.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.