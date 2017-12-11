Huntington drug dealer pleads guilty for federal attempt to distribute heroin on Jefferson Avenue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man caught with heroin and a firearm in July 2017 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Antonio Newson, 42, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

On July 10, 2017, officers with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Newson’s residence, located at 1748 Jefferson Avenue in Huntington. During the search, officers located approximately 983 grams of heroin in a closet, along with a firearm. Newson admitted that the heroin and the firearm belonged to him, and, as part of the plea agreement, he also admitted to the other drug activity charged in the indictment.

Newson faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 12, 2018.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District. This case was also brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.