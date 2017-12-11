Most read
Man Taken to Hospital Following Huntington's Second Shooting Monday
According to reports from Capt. Hank Dial, an employee of Rocco's Little Italy standing outside on a smoke break heard two gunshots. He then found a victim shot in the leg on a parking lot.
The extinct of the victim's injuries have not been released.
Police are investigating.
This is the city's second shooting Monday. Early in the morning, a woman was found shot to death in her Fifth Avenue apartment which is about one block from the latest shooting.
Anyone with information should call 696-4444 or 911.