Man Taken to Hospital Following Huntington's Second Shooting Monday

 Monday, December 11, 2017 - 20:34 Updated 2 hours ago
Man Taken to Hospital Following Huntington's Second Shooting Monday
A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

According to reports from Capt. Hank Dial, an employee of Rocco's Little Italy standing outside on a smoke break heard two gunshots. He then found a victim shot in the leg on a parking lot.

The extinct of the victim's injuries have not been released.

Police are investigating.

This is the city's second shooting Monday. Early in the morning, a woman was found shot to death in her Fifth Avenue apartment which is about one block from the latest shooting.

Anyone with information should call 696-4444 or 911.

