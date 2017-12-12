Most read
"Shape of Water," "Three Billboards," "The Post" Receive Top Golden Globe Nominations IMAGE COLLECTION
Of the five films selected for Best Drama, only two had played the region. Christopher Nolan's war drama , "Dunkirk," made the summer slate and "Three Billboards..." has been playing in area cinemas for about two weeks. "Billboards" gathered six nominations tying with the soon-to-be released, watergate drama from Stephen Spielberg, "The Post" starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.
Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy “The Shape of Water,” received seven nominations for best drama, director, actress (Sally Hawkins), supporting actress (Octavia Spencer) and supporting actor (Richard Jenkins).
Nominated for Best Musical or Comedy: The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman, Get Out, I Tonya, and Lady Bird. Margot Robbie, better known from "The Suicide Squad," has received a nom for her performance in "I Tonya."
Nominations include television drama and musical series and limited series.
These award by the Hollywood Foreign Press are one of several Awards presentations that hint at the line up for the Academy Awards.
Ironically, Fox Searchlight , the 'niche" releasing label for 21st Century Fox totaled 15 nominations and Fox had 27 in total. The studio is expected to be sold soon to Disney. Disney , of course, has an interest in acquiring Fox's Marvel characters --- X Men, Fantastic Four, Wolverine --- and its remaining Lucasfilm ("Star Wars") properties.
The impact could be disheartening for Searchlight as profit hungry "mouse" virtually folded its prestige Touchtone label as the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises have turned flicks into gold. Disney has maintained its stable of princesses (Elsa , for instance), but the studio has lapsed in making family friendly live action comedies.
The Foreign Press ignored the comedy , "The Big Stick," and TV's "Veep" and "Transparent" were not nominated.
- FULL PRESS RELEASE OF NOMINATIONS PDF (64.47 KB)