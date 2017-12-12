Most read
- Huntington Real "Hero" Jan Rader May Get to Attend Oscar Ceremony
- Retired Policeman Sues City for Wrongful Discharge, Negligence
- Huntington City Council Approves FOP Contract Following Finance Committee Recommendation
- UPDATED CRIME: Woman Found Shot Dead at Fifth Avenue Apartment, Gino's Robbed too.....
- Man Taken to Hospital Following Huntington's Second Shooting Monday
- Homicide Per Capita Higher than Chicago; Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 19th Homicide
- Specialists join Marshall Internal Medicine
- Marshall vs. Colorado State: Secretaries of State Make Friendly Football Wager to Benefit Local Food Banks
- Mayor Williams to Present "Action Plan" with Multiple Agencies Addressing Huntington Murders; Special Meeting Wednesday @ 5 p.m.
- CRIME: MU Alert Shots Fired Fourth Avenue
Mayor Williams to Present "Action Plan" with Multiple Agencies Addressing Huntington Murders; Special Meeting Wednesday @ 5 p.m.
During a news conference, Mayor Williams thanked law enforcement for response in "challenging times." Williams emphasized that the city is protected by multiple agencies at the city, state and federal level, ranging from the Marshall University Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff's Department to the WV State Police and federal working relationships with the F.B.I., the A.T.F. the D.E.A., and U.S. Attorneys Office.
"We are doing everything in our power to keep (the public) safe," Williams said, as officers from additional law enforcement agencies stood strongly behind him as a "show of force."
On Monday, the city recorded a homicide in the morning on Fifth Avenue and a shooting that evening by an apartment on Fourth Avenue.
The Tuesday morning , Dec. 12 shooting at Huntington Mart Convenience Store and Gas in the 1100 block of Hal Greer resulted in a lock down of certain Huntington schools as police tracked a suspect.
About 1:30 p.m. HPD arrested a suspect at which time the lock down was lifted.