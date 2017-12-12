Mayor Williams to Present "Action Plan" with Multiple Agencies Addressing Huntington Murders; Special Meeting Wednesday @ 5 p.m.

Following a homicide on Tuesday morning , Huntington City Council Chairman Mark Bates announced a Special Call Council Meeting for Wednesday , Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall where Mayor Steve Williams will present an "action plan" to address the city's record murder/homicide rate.

During a news conference, Mayor Williams thanked law enforcement for response in "challenging times." Williams emphasized that the city is protected by multiple agencies at the city, state and federal level, ranging from the Marshall University Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff's Department to the WV State Police and federal working relationships with the F.B.I., the A.T.F. the D.E.A., and U.S. Attorneys Office.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep (the public) safe," Williams said, as officers from additional law enforcement agencies stood strongly behind him as a "show of force."

On Monday, the city recorded a homicide in the morning on Fifth Avenue and a shooting that evening by an apartment on Fourth Avenue.

The Tuesday morning , Dec. 12 shooting at Huntington Mart Convenience Store and Gas in the 1100 block of Hal Greer resulted in a lock down of certain Huntington schools as police tracked a suspect.

About 1:30 p.m. HPD arrested a suspect at which time the lock down was lifted.