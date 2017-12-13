COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"

Huntington's crime is out of control. The city has been judged. Here's my sentence --- Strap officials and residents into seats at a showing of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

I'm not joking. Everyone with ideas of conflict and working together will benefit from the film. There are "breaks" between showings. Don't leave the auditorium --- sit there and for 15 minutes discuss what you just viewed.

The movie concerns a woman with a grudge against the police force in the small town as they have not solved her daughter's rape and murder. She puts up billboards along the road near the location of her killing. A war breaks out.

Amidst the outrage, which puts the case back on the radar, officials and residents slowly discover (and re-awaken) humane qualities within themselves.

The symbolism elaborates that those in opposition have similar foundation viewpoints.

I am reminded of an incident during the Wolfe Administration. An outspoken Activist bellowed about Police Chief Skip Holbrook (and others) at nearly all council meetings. But one morning, he's driving along and sees the Chief on his back trying to take out a bad guy.

Running to assist Holbrook, the two of them work together and complete the detention. Holbrook responded by a public thank you and a written commendation.

Our city --- like our country --- is split due to an array of horrendous challenges. And, we do not trust each other, especially those who dare not agree.

For that reason, and without naming names or situations (I might overlook or stress one and not another), the method for discussion becomes "Three Billboards." It's not shot in Huntington. It's not about Huntington. It's about human nature.

Yes, you must purchase a ticket. Pick an early afternoon showing and it will be just a little more than a cup of Starbucks coffee. Watch it at Pullman and you can retreat with others to Starbucks for a discussion session.

Warning: This is an R rated film. It has lots of adult language and institutional ridicule. Don't bring the kids. (Or send them to "Last Jedi" or "Ferdinand." )

The homicides, robberies and blame games have to subside. My suggestion is to watch this "neutral" message film (six Golden Globe nominations) for stepping back from the overwhelming local challenges and view the interactions in Ebbing, Missouri.

Apply what you observe to reinvent forums in Huntington, WV.

'Nuff said.