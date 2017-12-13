FIRST TIMES: "Last Jedi," "Ferdinand" Opens at Pullman 16; But "Three Billboard from Ebbing MissourI Should be on Huntington Officials, Residents Christmas List

 Wednesday, December 13, 2017 - 01:27 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
(c) Disney/Lucasfilm

"The Last Jedi" has arrived. It's on at least four screens. Pick a time. No apparent "sell outs", yet.... but, if you have a group and a die-hard time choice, advance tickets are on sale. On Tuesday, "Last Jedi" displaced "Beauty and the Beast" for the top spot in advance ticket sales.

The animated "Ferdinand" arrives too.

At least four more Christmas films are on tap in the next week or so. Many Hold overs will disappear.  

The multi-auditorium choices will lessen, but don't count on a hold over still being on screen Christmas Day. Catch 'em on the big screen while you can.

You will hear about numerous speciality /niche flicks on the net and on the tube. "The Post" and others open limited before Christmas (think Cincinnati, Columbus, New York) for Oscar qualifications. They will move out to the smaller regions after Jan. 1. 

FLASHBACKS: "Elf," "It's a Wonderful Life," and "Die Hard" are on tap for the Sunday and Wednesday series @ 3:30 pm and 7 p.m.

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16 HUNTINGTON 

 

Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:15AM1:30PM3:50PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:20PM6:15PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
