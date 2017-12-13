FIRST TIMES: "Last Jedi," "Ferdinand" Opens at Pullman 16; But "Three Billboard from Ebbing MissourI Should be on Huntington Officials, Residents Christmas List

"The Last Jedi" has arrived. It's on at least four screens. Pick a time. No apparent "sell outs", yet.... but, if you have a group and a die-hard time choice, advance tickets are on sale. On Tuesday, "Last Jedi" displaced "Beauty and the Beast" for the top spot in advance ticket sales.

At least four more Christmas films are on tap in the next week or so. Many Hold overs will disappear.

The multi-auditorium choices will lessen, but don't count on a hold over still being on screen Christmas Day. Catch 'em on the big screen while you can.

You will hear about numerous speciality /niche flicks on the net and on the tube. "The Post" and others open limited before Christmas (think Cincinnati, Columbus, New York) for Oscar qualifications. They will move out to the smaller regions after Jan. 1.

FLASHBACKS: "Elf," "It's a Wonderful Life," and "Die Hard" are on tap for the Sunday and Wednesday series @ 3:30 pm and 7 p.m.

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16 HUNTINGTON

