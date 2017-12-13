Most read
FIRST TIMES: "Last Jedi," "Ferdinand" Opens at Pullman 16; But "Three Billboard from Ebbing MissourI Should be on Huntington Officials, Residents Christmas List
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 - 01:27 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
At least four more Christmas films are on tap in the next week or so. Many Hold overs will disappear.
The multi-auditorium choices will lessen, but don't count on a hold over still being on screen Christmas Day. Catch 'em on the big screen while you can.
You will hear about numerous speciality /niche flicks on the net and on the tube. "The Post" and others open limited before Christmas (think Cincinnati, Columbus, New York) for Oscar qualifications. They will move out to the smaller regions after Jan. 1.
FLASHBACKS: "Elf," "It's a Wonderful Life," and "Die Hard" are on tap for the Sunday and Wednesday series @ 3:30 pm and 7 p.m.
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16 HUNTINGTON
Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:15AM1:30PM3:50PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:20PM6:15PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM