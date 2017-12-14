Most read
- Capt. Dial Wants to "Put Violent People in Cages for a Long Time" and Let them Know "Huntington's not a profitable place to Sell Drugs and Fight About It."
- BREAKING: More Bullets Fly in Huntington; Possible Serious Shooting Scene Under Investigation on 25th Street
- COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
- "Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
- Huntington Real "Hero" Jan Rader May Get to Attend Oscar Ceremony
- Cabell County Woman sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution conspiracy involving mail theft
- It's Been 50 years since the Silver Bridge Started Shaking and Crumbling....
- Comprehensive narcotics investigation resulted in indictment of nearly two dozen Southern WV defendants, including Beckley Man
- BREAKING: Two Hospitalized After Multiple Shots Fired Wednesday Night
- Homicide Per Capita Higher than Chicago; Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 19th Homicide
"The Last Jedi" Surpasses 2017 Advance Sales Records
Movie schedules , especially among HOLD OVERS are subject to change with some films bring down curtains on Tuesday, Dec. 19; others on Thursday Dec. 21.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN:
Six films (below) have "wide" openings between now and Christmas Day. It's juggle time at cinemas. Multiple auditorium showings are also subject to alteration. "Last Jedi" MAY not be on as many screens in one week (although, the movie biz tweaks based on audience response, which normally peaks on the opening weekend). Doubling up in an auditorium can occur for hold over's too --- meaning that instead of four or five daily showings, there will be one, two or three. G films often are reduced to an early afternoon or afternoon showing; R films may be relegated to evening or late night.
Films that are OPENING must contractually have full schedules. However, the "exception" has already occurred. "Just Getting Started" failed to find an audience; some smaller complexes have reduced it to two daily showings after one week. It's Christmas week; screen time is at a premium. Lines and sell outs likely during prime day parts.
Alternatively, if you find your favorite cinema and time sold out, you may be able especially in regions such as Huntington, Charleston , Morgantown or Wheeling to shift to another complex showing the same title. Check cinema websites for schedules; advance tickets on "Last Jedi" encouraged if you do not have flexibility.
OPENING WEDNESDAY DEC 20 & FRIDAY DEC 22:
Wedneday (Dec. 20) brings two additional openings, "The Greatest Showman" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
Friday (Dec. 22) will see "Downsizing," "Father Figures" and "Pitch Perfect 3."
Christmas Day debuts "All the Money in the World"
SPECIALITY FILMS
Woody Allen's nostalgic "Wonder Wheel" opens at Park Place Stadium Cinemas in downtown Charleston.
HYPE NICHE SPECIALITY
Tentatively, the Churchill film, "The Darkest Hour," spreads on Friday, Jan.5 and "The Post" expands on Friday, Jan. 12.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m., ELF
Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life
Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m., ELF
Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life
Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard
TIMES CONFIRMED THRU TUESDAY ONLYTrailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 (LIKELY MORE, BUT ADVANCE SALES ONLY THESE AT THIS TIME.)
3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35 Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:35
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:15AM1:30PM3:50PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:50PM Fri AND Sat. 6:05, 8:50 Sun - Tue: 6:05, 8:50
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:20PM6:15PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
CHARLESTON, WVMARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
TIMES CONFIRMED THRU TUES. ONLY Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:00PM9:45PM Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM6:10PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D Fri & Sat: 2:30, 8:50 Sun: 9:30 PM Mon & Tue: 2:30, 8:50
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM
Elf (PG) Sun and Wed: 3:30, 7:00 CHARLESTON GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM Wonder Wheel
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 1 hr. 41 min.
Genre: Drama 12:30pm2:40pm4:50pm7:10pm9:45pm Lady Bird
Rated: R
Runtime: 1 hr. 33 min.
Genre: Comedy 12:35pm2:50pm4:50pm7:15pm9:40pm
BECKLEY, WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
Times Confirmed Thru Tues OnlyTrailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3DReserved Seating 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:25PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:10PM4:25PM6:45PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:20PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50 Sun: 12:10, 9:25 Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
TRIDELPHIA, WV/WHEELING, WVMARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14 Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:00PM9:45PM
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 (Confirmed for Advance Tickets) 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM6:00PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 3:00PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:50 Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 FLASHBACK CINEMA ELF, Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m. SUMMERSVILLE, WV MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:20
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:15 Wed & Thu: 7:15 PM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00
The Star (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sat: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sun: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:15 WELCH,WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3 Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 6:35
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00 Wed & Thu: 7:00 PM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:45
WYTHVILLE VA/BLUEFIELD WVMARQUEE WYTHVILLE 8
Confirmed thru Tues Only
Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 11:00 AM, 12:00, 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Wed & Thu: 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Mon - Thu: 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Coco (PG) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 The Star (PG) Fri: 2:10, 4:30, 6:45 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:45 Mon & Tue: 2:10, 4:30, 6:45 Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Mon & Tue: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40