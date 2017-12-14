"The Last Jedi" Surpasses 2017 Advance Sales Records

 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 03:02 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"The Last Jedi" Surpasses 2017 Advance Sales Records

"The Last Jedi" has arrived. Multiple cinemas, multiple auditoriums. "Jedi" on Tuesday displaced "Beauty and the Beast," as the year's top advance ticket selling movie, according to Fandango.

Movie schedules , especially among HOLD OVERS are subject to change with some films bring down curtains on Tuesday, Dec. 19; others on Thursday Dec. 21. 

WHAT WILL HAPPEN:

Six films (below) have "wide" openings between now and Christmas Day. It's juggle time at cinemas. Multiple auditorium showings are also subject to alteration. "Last Jedi" MAY not be on as many screens in one week (although, the movie biz tweaks based on audience response, which normally peaks on the opening weekend). Doubling up in an auditorium can occur for hold over's too --- meaning that instead of four or five daily showings, there will be one, two or three. G films often are reduced to an early afternoon or afternoon showing; R films may be relegated to evening or late night.

Films that are OPENING must contractually have full schedules. However, the "exception" has already occurred. "Just Getting Started" failed to find an audience; some smaller complexes have reduced it to two daily showings after one week. It's Christmas week; screen time is at a premium. Lines and sell outs likely during prime day parts. 

Alternatively, if you find your favorite cinema and time sold out, you may be able especially in regions such as Huntington, Charleston , Morgantown or Wheeling to shift to another complex showing the same title. Check cinema websites for schedules; advance tickets on "Last Jedi" encouraged if you do not have flexibility. 

OPENING WEDNESDAY DEC 20 & FRIDAY DEC 22: 

Wedneday (Dec. 20) brings two additional openings, "The Greatest Showman" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Friday (Dec. 22) will see "Downsizing," "Father Figures" and "Pitch Perfect 3."

Christmas Day debuts "All the Money in the World"

 

SPECIALITY FILMS

Woody Allen's nostalgic "Wonder Wheel" opens at Park Place Stadium Cinemas in downtown Charleston. 

HYPE NICHE SPECIALITY 

Tentatively, the Churchill film, "The Darkest Hour," spreads on Friday, Jan.5 and "The Post" expands on Friday, Jan. 12. 

 

 FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.,  ELF

Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life

Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard

 

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.,  ELF

Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life

Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard

 TIMES CONFIRMED THRU TUESDAY ONLY

Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45  (LIKELY MORE, BUT ADVANCE SALES ONLY THESE AT THIS TIME.)
3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D  Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35 Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:35
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35
Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:15AM1:30PM3:50PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:50PM Fri AND Sat. 6:05, 8:50 Sun - Tue: 6:05, 8:50


Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:20PM6:15PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM    

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
TIMES CONFIRMED THRU TUES. ONLY   Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:00PM9:45PM Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM6:10PM

Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D  Fri & Sat: 2:30, 8:50 Sun: 9:30 PM Mon & Tue: 2:30, 8:50
Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM
Elf (PG) Sun and Wed: 3:30, 7:00   CHARLESTON GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM     Wonder Wheel
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 1 hr. 41 min.
Genre: Drama 12:30pm2:40pm4:50pm7:10pm9:45pm   Lady Bird
Rated: R
Runtime: 1 hr. 33 min.
Genre: Comedy 12:35pm2:50pm4:50pm7:15pm9:40pm    

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Times Confirmed Thru Tues Only

  Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:00AM12:00PM1:15PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:45PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3DReserved Seating 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:25PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶  

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:10PM4:25PM6:45PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:20PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM  Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50 Sun: 12:10, 9:25 Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50  

TRIDELPHIA, WV/WHEELING, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14   Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 11:00AM12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:00PM9:45PM
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45  (Confirmed for Advance Tickets) 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM
Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM6:00PM  
Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 3:00PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D   Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:50 Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50   FLASHBACK CINEMA ELF, Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m.      SUMMERSVILLE, WV MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE   Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:20
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:15 Wed & Thu: 7:15 PM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00
The Star (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sat: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sun: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:15   WELCH,WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3    Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 6:35
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00 Wed & Thu: 7:00 PM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:45    

WYTHVILLE  VA/BLUEFIELD WV

MARQUEE  WYTHVILLE 8
Confirmed thru Tues Only
Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30   Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 11:00 AM, 12:00, 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 2:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:45 Wed & Thu: 3:15, 6:30, 9:45   Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Mon - Thu: 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Coco (PG) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20   The Star (PG) Fri: 2:10, 4:30, 6:45 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:45 Mon & Tue: 2:10, 4:30, 6:45   Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30   Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Mon & Tue: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40        
Comments powered by Disqus