"The Last Jedi" Surpasses 2017 Advance Sales Records

"The Last Jedi" has arrived. Multiple cinemas, multiple auditoriums. "Jedi" on Tuesday displaced "Beauty and the Beast," as the year's top advance ticket selling movie, according to Fandango.

Movie schedules , especially among HOLD OVERS are subject to change with some films bring down curtains on Tuesday, Dec. 19; others on Thursday Dec. 21.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN:

Six films (below) have "wide" openings between now and Christmas Day. It's juggle time at cinemas. Multiple auditorium showings are also subject to alteration. "Last Jedi" MAY not be on as many screens in one week (although, the movie biz tweaks based on audience response, which normally peaks on the opening weekend). Doubling up in an auditorium can occur for hold over's too --- meaning that instead of four or five daily showings, there will be one, two or three. G films often are reduced to an early afternoon or afternoon showing; R films may be relegated to evening or late night.

Films that are OPENING must contractually have full schedules. However, the "exception" has already occurred. "Just Getting Started" failed to find an audience; some smaller complexes have reduced it to two daily showings after one week. It's Christmas week; screen time is at a premium. Lines and sell outs likely during prime day parts.

Alternatively, if you find your favorite cinema and time sold out, you may be able especially in regions such as Huntington, Charleston , Morgantown or Wheeling to shift to another complex showing the same title. Check cinema websites for schedules; advance tickets on "Last Jedi" encouraged if you do not have flexibility.

OPENING WEDNESDAY DEC 20 & FRIDAY DEC 22:

Wedneday (Dec. 20) brings two additional openings, "The Greatest Showman" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Friday (Dec. 22) will see "Downsizing," "Father Figures" and "Pitch Perfect 3."

Christmas Day debuts "All the Money in the World"

SPECIALITY FILMS

Woody Allen's nostalgic "Wonder Wheel" opens at Park Place Stadium Cinemas in downtown Charleston.

HYPE NICHE SPECIALITY

Tentatively, the Churchill film, "The Darkest Hour," spreads on Friday, Jan.5 and "The Post" expands on Friday, Jan. 12.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m., ELF

Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life

Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday/Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m., ELF

Christmas Eve (Sunday Dec. 24) and Dec. 27, It's a Wonderful Life

Sunday Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3, 3:30/7:00 p.m. Die Hard

TIMES CONFIRMED THRU TUESDAY ONLY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 (LIKELY MORE, BUT ADVANCE SALES ONLY THESE AT THIS TIME.)













Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:35





Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:25, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35





Coco (PG)









Justice League (PG-13)









The Star (PG)









Wonder (PG)

















Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Fri AND Sat. 6:05, 8:50

Sun - Tue: 6:05, 8:50













Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)









Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)









A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

CHARLESTON, WV

Ferdinand (PG)









Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45













Just Getting Started (PG-13)









Justice League (PG-13)









The Star (PG)









Wonder (PG)

















Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 2:30, 8:50

Sun: 9:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 2:30, 8:50





A Bad Moms Christmas (R)





Elf (PG) Sun and Wed: 3:30, 7:00

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Times Confirmed Thru Tues Only

Ferdinand (PG)





Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)









Just Getting Started (PG-13)





Coco (PG)





Justice League (PG-13)





The Star (PG)





Wonder (PG)













Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:10, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

TRIDELPHIA, WV/WHEELING, WV

Ferdinand (PG)





Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)





Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 (Confirmed for Advance Tickets)









Just Getting Started (PG-13)









Coco (PG)





Justice League (PG-13)





The Star (PG)





Wonder (PG)









Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)





Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)









A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:20





Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:15 Wed & Thu: 7:15 PM





Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00





The Star (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sat: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:05 Sun: 12:00, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:15

Ferdinand (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 6:35





Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Fri: 3:15, 9:45 Sat: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30 Mon & Tue: 3:45, 7:00 Wed & Thu: 7:00 PM





Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D (PG-13) Fri: 6:00, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15 Sun: 11:30 AM, 2:45, 6:00 Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:45

WYTHVILLE VA/BLUEFIELD WV