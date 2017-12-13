"Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate

"I'm not going to run or move," a 31-year-old speaker told council. "We're killing our own. Everybody hear me now. Stand up or shut up. Call (the police) when you see dope or prostitutes on the street."

That's one of the best short term solutions which came from the emotional yet orderly "hearing" on the surge in violent crime --- in particular homicides --- in the city.

The arrest within hours of suspect Antwon Starkey who allegedly shot Kafredrick Mceachin near the Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Blvd. came with assistance from residents talking to the police. One report indicated that the shooter called and told police where to come and arrest him.

Neighbors and WCHS have reported that the shooting has its roots back to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl last week that resulted in a lengthy Fifth Avenue standoff. Multiple sources told WCHS that Starkey is the victim's grandfather.

Huntington Police Captain Hank Dial did not confirm a connection. He did admit a "close proximity" of time and place, though.

Kim Scarberry told of calling and asking that the Huntington Police arrest her son, who had "stolen everything of value (and) left a mess" from her. She did not receive a return call. But, "I buried my son two months ago."

Ms. Scarberry told that her son OD'ed at 117 Bridge Street. "They narcaned him," she said, then, "four days later I found him (dead) in the bathroom."