Most read
- Capt. Dial Wants to "Put Violent People in Cages for a Long Time" and Let them Know "Huntington's not a profitable place to Sell Drugs and Fight About It."
- COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
- Huntington Real "Hero" Jan Rader May Get to Attend Oscar Ceremony
- Cabell County Woman sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution conspiracy involving mail theft
- Comprehensive narcotics investigation resulted in indictment of nearly two dozen Southern WV defendants, including Beckley Man
- "Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
- Homicide Per Capita Higher than Chicago; Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 19th Homicide
- UPDATED CRIME: Woman Found Shot Dead at Fifth Avenue Apartment, Gino's Robbed too.....
- It's Been 50 years since the Silver Bridge Started Shaking and Crumbling....
- Specialists join Marshall Internal Medicine
"Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
That's one of the best short term solutions which came from the emotional yet orderly "hearing" on the surge in violent crime --- in particular homicides --- in the city.
The arrest within hours of suspect Antwon Starkey who allegedly shot Kafredrick Mceachin near the Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Blvd. came with assistance from residents talking to the police. One report indicated that the shooter called and told police where to come and arrest him.
Neighbors and WCHS have reported that the shooting has its roots back to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl last week that resulted in a lengthy Fifth Avenue standoff. Multiple sources told WCHS that Starkey is the victim's grandfather.
Huntington Police Captain Hank Dial did not confirm a connection. He did admit a "close proximity" of time and place, though.
Kim Scarberry told of calling and asking that the Huntington Police arrest her son, who had "stolen everything of value (and) left a mess" from her. She did not receive a return call. But, "I buried my son two months ago."
Ms. Scarberry told that her son OD'ed at 117 Bridge Street. "They narcaned him," she said, then, "four days later I found him (dead) in the bathroom."