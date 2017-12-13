Herd Bowl Viewing Party Set Saturday at the Cam

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall fans will not have to face the dilemma of choosing between watching Marshall football vs. Colorado State in the New Mexico Bowl or the Marshall men’s basketball team vs. Ohio, as Marshall athletics will host a bowl game viewing party on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Henderson Center beginning at 4 p.m.

“We thought this would be a good way to reward our loyal fans,” Associate Athletic Director and Chief of Staff Jeff O’Malley said. “We didn’t want fans struggling to decide between watching the football game or the basketball game, so we made it easier for them. Moving the men’s basketball game to 8 p.m. was a big help in this and we think this will be a great time and opportunity for fans to be able to cheer on both the football and basketball teams.”

At the conclusion of the Marshall women’s basketball game vs. Appalachian State at 1 p.m., the Marshall staff will clear the arena and begin setup for the bowl watch party. Doors to the Henderson Center will re-open at 4 p.m. To gain admittance, fans must have a ticket for the men’s basketball game against Ohio that will begin at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased online at HerdZone.com or by calling (800) THE-HERD.

Football game audio and video will be played throughout the arena from the start of the game at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the football game will remain on the video board, but audio will be changed for the standard men’s basketball warmup procedures at 7 p.m. In the event that the bowl game extends beyond 7:30, the game will no longer be shown on the video board, but the game will be available in the concourse on several televisions.

Seating for the bowl watch party will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, until 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., fans will be asked to move to their designated seat for the men’s basketball game.

There will be numerous promotions throughout the day in the Henderson Center, including Herd Happy Hour meal deals, a raffle during the bowl game and jersey night. If fans wear their favorite jerseys, they will receive a free general admission ticket for the watch party and men’s basketball game. All family and friends who accompany them can receive $8 tickets.

Saturday’s men’s basketball game against the Bobcats will start at 8 p.m., and will also be shown on HerdVision.

All Henderson Center arena policies will be in effect including no outside food or drink during the football game. Concessions will be open starting at 4 p.m.

Herd Athletic Fund Members and individuals who purchased proxy tickets for the Gildan New Mexico Bowl are invited to join Tip-Off Club members for a special game watching party in the Hartley Room. HAF Members and proxy ticket purchasers are permitted two admissions per account and are asked to check in with the Big Green staff to gain access to complimentary food and beverages. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m., and the game will air until its completion.