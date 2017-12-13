BREAKING: Shots Fired Wednesday Night Near 20th Street

A person has been shot in the 900 block of 23rd Street, according to 911 dispatchers. The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. This marks the fourth shooting in three days and follows a special call council meeting to address the tsunami of violence in Huntington.

Reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles may have been involved. One crashed and flipped into an area near 20th Street.

Injury reports are incomplete. However, social media reports (which are unofficial) that the accident relates to shots fired incidents Wednesday evening.

Members of HPD and WV State Police are on the scene.