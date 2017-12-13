Most read
- Capt. Dial Wants to "Put Violent People in Cages for a Long Time" and Let them Know "Huntington's not a profitable place to Sell Drugs and Fight About It."
- COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
- Huntington Real "Hero" Jan Rader May Get to Attend Oscar Ceremony
- Cabell County Woman sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution conspiracy involving mail theft
- Comprehensive narcotics investigation resulted in indictment of nearly two dozen Southern WV defendants, including Beckley Man
- Homicide Per Capita Higher than Chicago; Huntington Police Investigate Fifth Avenue Death as City's 19th Homicide
- "Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
- UPDATED CRIME: Woman Found Shot Dead at Fifth Avenue Apartment, Gino's Robbed too.....
- It's Been 50 years since the Silver Bridge Started Shaking and Crumbling....
- Specialists join Marshall Internal Medicine
BREAKING: Shots Fired Wednesday Night Near 20th Street
Reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles may have been involved. One crashed and flipped into an area near 20th Street.
Injury reports are incomplete. However, social media reports (which are unofficial) that the accident relates to shots fired incidents Wednesday evening.
Members of HPD and WV State Police are on the scene.