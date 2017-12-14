BREAKING: More Bullets Fly in Huntington; Possible Serious Shooting Scene Under Investigation on 25th Street

A shooting has occurred in the 800 block of 25th Street according to a 1:25 a.m. dispatch. Multiple police and EMS have converged on the scene.

As of 2:15 a.m., a 911 supervisor indicated that "it's up to the police department to confirm" the seriousness of the incident.

WSAZ has reported that a shooting victim was found at the location, but no one was taken to the hospital. Reports have stated that the victim had been shot in the back. Police have yet to official confirm with WSAZ, too.

Unofficially, the shooting resulted in EMS declaring that the victim was dead on arrival. Crime scene tape has been placed around the residence. This would add to the city's homicide total.

Six people have been shot this week in Huntington. At least two have been killed.