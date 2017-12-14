Memorial Vigil Thursday in Point Pleasant for Murder Victim Leah Hickman

A prayer vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, WV for Leah Hickman, the 21-year-old Marshall University journalism student whose body was found ten years ago on Dec. 21, 2007.

Originally, Ms. Hickman had been reported as "missing" which prompted nationwide attention. However, she was found strangled in a crawlspace of the residence she rented with her sister in the 400 block of 8th Avenue.

No one has been arrested for the murder, which occurred while Skip Holbrook was police chief.

A DNA sample sent to a lab in Arizona did not result in a match.

The case remains open.

An incident similar to the fictional "Three Billboards" film occurred in 2014 when someone spray painted the words, "Who killed Leah Hickman" on the apartment building.

The Grace Baptist Church vigil , 7051 Ohio River Road, Point Pleasant will include her father, Ron Hickman, church staff, volunteers and community members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 304-696-4444 or 911. Detective Rocky Johnson originally investigated the case.