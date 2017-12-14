Marshall's INTO Helps Animals

The INTO Helping Animals special topics class held a bake sale on Wednesday, November 15th, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza. They accepted donations of cash and dog or cat food, all of which was donated to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

“Our goal of the money was $200.00, but actually, only for our bake sale, we didn’t earn so much money. All the students tried our best to do that. I think for us, it was successful, all of the students tried our best.” said Chuncan Liu from China.

“Some INTO teachers donated food to us. I think that makes us know that many people support us to do that. Also, some INTO teachers donated money. That made me feel that INTO is a big family, because we are INTO students, and all the INTO teachers gave support to us. When we sold the cookies, we found some people were very warm-hearted and friendly,” said Liu.

The students were instrumental in planning the event, which was part of the INTO Helping Animals Class led by Lindsay Anderson. Seven students joined Anderson in working the event, and numerous university and INTO instructors, staff, and students stopped by to buy cookies, muffins, brownies, and other baked goods. “I think everyone at INTO joined together to help. Everyone was willing to help the animals," said Thailand's Atjima Jirayingcharoen.

"Teachers brought the cookies or some snacks to donate, and students all were willing to use their power to sell cookies.” The group raised $165.00, but the students in the class decided to pitch in as well. Due to that, they were able to donate more than their goal, giving a total of $212.00 to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

INTO Marshall University offers academic and English language programs for international students at Marshall University.