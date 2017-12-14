MU President Gilbert Holds Reception for India Students

Forty eight students joined Dr. Gilbert and his wife Leigh as well as Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering, INTO Marshall's Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier, INTO Marshall's Marketing and Recruitment Manager Vince Milam, as well as other special guests for a presentation about the November recruiting trip to India.

During the presentation a video of INTO Marshall student Archana Sribastava was shown. This video was created by INTO UK's video production team and highlighted Archana's feelings about being a student at Marshall. Dr. Gilbert explained to those in attendance that being able to show the video was a high point of the recruiting trip. He noted that Archana's video generated a lot of excitement from potential students and their families. The fact that Srivanstava is also a native of Hyderabad allowed students to imagine themselves being INTO Marshall students.

The students at the reception were encouraged to act as advocates for Marshall University. Hurley Collier explained to those in attendance that one of the things most potential students want is to communicate with current INTO Marshall students. She stressed the important role current students can play in helping incoming students make the transition to being Marshall students.

Also, she let the gathered students know that they can help bring more potential students into the Marshall family by spreading the word about their good experiences at the school.

The presentation covered key moments from the recruiting trip, and all who were involved were able to discuss how they met students and their families in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. They visited Indian universities and spoke to students about the benefits of INTO Marshall and the graduate programs that are available.

Graduate studies in computer science, business, and engineering were popular topics for the potential students. “I would like for Marshall to grow its student numbers from India and to become a preferred destination for students" said President Gilbert. "I think we have a rich and vibrant campus environment for international students, and I hope we can continue to enhance that environment. I want all international students to feel that they are a valued part of the Marshall family.”