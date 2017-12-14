Most read
Toy Train Giving Party Saturday
Toy Train is a local charity for local children that serves approximately 500 families in the Tri-State each year by raising funds and collecting toys for those in need.
The party is open to the public. Admission is $25 or an unwrapped toy of equal or greater value. Admission covers food provided by Texas Roadhouse, beverages and entertainment.