Toy Train Giving Party Saturday

 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 12:48 Updated 32 min ago

The 20th annual Toy Train party rolls in to Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, 408 4th St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Toy Train is a local charity for local children that serves approximately 500 families in the Tri-State each year by raising funds and collecting toys for those in need.

The party is open to the public. Admission is $25 or an unwrapped toy of equal or greater value. Admission covers food provided by Texas Roadhouse, beverages and entertainment.

