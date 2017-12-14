Disney/Fox Merger Creates Hollywood Force

 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 13:39 Updated 39 min ago
The announced merger of 21st Century Fox with Disney creates a 2018-2019 release schedule that goes into a cinematic release playing field where no studio --- with about 40% of the boxoffice --- has gone before. 

The 2018 slate: 

Jan. 12 The Post (20th/DreamWorks) – wide break

Jan. 26 Maze Runner: The Death Cure (20th)

Feb. 16 Black Panther (Disney/Marvel)

March 2 Red Sparrow (20th)

March 9 A Wrinkle in Time (Disney)

March 16 Love, Simon (20th)

March 23 Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)

April 13 The New Mutants (20th/Marvel)

April 20 Super Troopers 2 (Fox Searchlight)

May 4 Avengers: Infinity War (Disney/Marvel)

May 25 Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney/Lucasfilm)

June 1 Deadpool 2 (20th/Marvel)

June 15 The Incredibles 2 (Disney/Pixar)

July 6 Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney/Marvel)

July 20 Alita: Battle Angel (20th)

Aug. 3 Untitled Christopher Robin Project (Disney)* & The Predator (20th)*

Sept.  14 The Darkest Minds (20th)

Sept. 28 The Kid Who Would Be King (20th)

Oct. 5 Bad Times at the El Royale (2oth)

Nov. 2 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Disney)* & Mulan (Disney)* & X-Men: Dark Phoenix (20th/Marvel)

Nov. 16 Windows (20th)

Nov. 21 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (Disney)

Dec. 21 Untitled Lightstorm movie (20th)

Dec. 25 Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

Dec. 25 Bohemian Rhapsody (20th)

2019

Jan. 11 Ad Astra (20th)

Jan. 18 Spies in Disguise (20th)

Feb. 14 Gambit (20th/Marvel)

March 1 The Force (20th)

March 8 Captain Marvel (Disney/Marvel)

March 29 Dumbo (Disney/Marvel)

April 12 Untitled Disneytoon Studios (Disney)

May 3 Untitled Avengers (Disney/Marvel)

May 24 Aladdin (Disney)

June 7 Untitled Marvel Film (20th/Marvel)

June 21 Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

July 19 The Lion King (Disney)

Aug 9 Artemis Fowl (Disney)

Nov. 8 Nicole (Disney)

Nov. 22 Untitled Marvel Film (20th/Marvel)

Nov. 27 Frozen 2 (Disney)

Dec. 20 Star Wars: Episode IX (Disney/Lucasfilm)

Dec. 25 The Call of the Wild (20th)

2020 

Feb. 14 Nimona (20th/Blue Sky)

March 13 Untitled Pixar Animation 3D (Disney) & Untitled Fox Marvel 

April 3 Untitled Disney Live Action (Disney)

May 1 Untitled Marvel (Disney/Marvel)

June 19 Untitled Pixar (Disney/Pixar)

June 26 Untitled Fox/Marvel (20th)

July 10 Untitled Indiana Jones (Disney/Lucasfilm)

July 17 Bob’s Burgers (20th)

Aug. 7 Untitled Marvel (Disney/Marvel)

Oct. 2 Untitled Fox Marvel (20th) 

Nov. 6 Untitled Marvel  (Disney/Marvel) & Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th/Locksmith Animation)

Nov. 25 Untitled Disney Animation (Disney)

Dec. 18 Avatar 2 (20th)

