Ground Broken on Ohio Medical Marijuana Facility

(Yellow Springs, OH) A milestone in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana industry was set today as Cresco Labs was the first to break ground on their cultivation facility in Yellow Springs. Cresco will develop a 50,000-square foot environmentally-sound greenhouse that will grow and harvest condition-specific strains of medical marijuana that will be available in dispensaries to physician-certified patients across the state by June.



Cresco was awarded a Level 1 cultivation license by the Ohio Department of Commerce just two weeks ago and says they are focused on being one of the first companies to provide relief to qualified patients across the state. After achieving the top three cultivation application scores in Illinois and the second highest score in Pennsylvania, Cresco is proud to again rank in the top ten in this very competitive and thorough licensing process in the state of Ohio. "We’re excited to be the first to break ground and move one step closer to providing relief to patients across the state," said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "This is the launch of the most thoughtful and balanced regulated medical marijuana program in the country – the result of a truly engaged government that cared about getting it right for its citizens, a community that embraced being a part of this project and a company that puts patients first and is setting the standard for how this industry develops. We are all celebrating today." Cresco Labs is a leading innovator in the development of pharmaceutical-grade, dose-regulated medical cannabis products across the country. They have also applied for a dispensary license and will apply for a processing license which, through industry-leading extraction methods, will produce pharmaceutical-grade oral sprays, sublingual and digestible tablets, transdermal patches and other forms of cannabis oil to provide users with numerous consistent, controlled-dosage consumption methods.

" Medical cannabis is a great fit for Yellow Springs as it combines our local strengths and values of agriculture, wellness and a progressive approach to medicine," said Karen Wintrow, Yellow Springs Village Council President. "We look forward to working with Cresco as they build and staff their new facility and know they will be a valued contributor to the quality of life in Yellow Springs with jobs and community support."

Cresco has designed and will build a Modern Hybrid-Greenhouse designed to maximize the cultivation power of the sun and reduce the carbon footprint typically seen in indoor agriculture. The facility will also use Geo-thermal heating and cooling elements, LED lighting and 85% of its energy will be from renewable energy sources.

