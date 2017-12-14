Most read
- UPDATED: More Bullets Fly in Huntington; Victim Dead on 25th Street
- "Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
- It's Been 50 years since the Silver Bridge Started Shaking and Crumbling....
- Capt. Dial Wants to "Put Violent People in Cages for a Long Time" and Let them Know "Huntington's not a profitable place to Sell Drugs and Fight About It."
- BREAKING: Two Hospitalized After Multiple Shots Fired Wednesday Night
- COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
- Violent Crime Tsunami Results in City of Huntington Action Plan
- Cabell County Woman sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution conspiracy involving mail theft
- Memorial Vigil Thursday in Point Pleasant for Murder Victim Leah Hickman
- Huntington Real "Hero" Jan Rader May Get to Attend Oscar Ceremony
Ground Broken on Ohio Medical Marijuana Facility
Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 14:18 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Cresco was awarded a Level 1 cultivation license by the Ohio Department of Commerce just two weeks ago and says they are focused on being one of the first companies to provide relief to qualified patients across the state. After achieving the top three cultivation application scores in Illinois and the second highest score in Pennsylvania, Cresco is proud to again rank in the top ten in this very competitive and thorough licensing process in the state of Ohio. "We’re excited to be the first to break ground and move one step closer to providing relief to patients across the state," said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "This is the launch of the most thoughtful and balanced regulated medical marijuana program in the country – the result of a truly engaged government that cared about getting it right for its citizens, a community that embraced being a part of this project and a company that puts patients first and is setting the standard for how this industry develops. We are all celebrating today." Cresco Labs is a leading innovator in the development of pharmaceutical-grade, dose-regulated medical cannabis products across the country. They have also applied for a dispensary license and will apply for a processing license which, through industry-leading extraction methods, will produce pharmaceutical-grade oral sprays, sublingual and digestible tablets, transdermal patches and other forms of cannabis oil to provide users with numerous consistent, controlled-dosage consumption methods.
"Medical cannabis is a great fit for Yellow Springs as it combines our local strengths and values of agriculture, wellness and a progressive approach to medicine," said Karen Wintrow, Yellow Springs Village Council President. "We look forward to working with Cresco as they build and staff their new facility and know they will be a valued contributor to the quality of life in Yellow Springs with jobs and community support."
Cresco has designed and will build a Modern Hybrid-Greenhouse designed to maximize the cultivation power of the sun and reduce the carbon footprint typically seen in indoor agriculture. The facility will also use Geo-thermal heating and cooling elements, LED lighting and 85% of its energy will be from renewable energy sources.