Gov. Justice Sends National Guard to Huntington
The guard will be used for tactical, technical, and aviation so that law enforcement agencies can get out on the street to address existing threats," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, WVNG Adjutant General.
His statement in full reads:
"Governor Justice has asked that the West Virginia National Guard use its counter narcotics support program to provide additional assistance to law enforcement agencies and leaders in the city of Huntington to address the current threats that they face. So the Guard will be providing additional technical support in the way of analytical support, as well as some aviation assets to ensure that we can provide that support work so that law enforcement agents can get out on the street and do the things that they need to do to address these existing threats."