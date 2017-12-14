Gov. Justice Sends National Guard to Huntington

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 21:28 Updated 1 hour ago

WV Gov.Jim Justice has acted upon request from the public and activated the National Guard to help law enforcement bring the city's violent crime under control.

The guard will be used for tactical, technical, and aviation so that law enforcement agencies can get out on the street to address existing threats," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, WVNG Adjutant General.

His statement in full reads:

"Governor Justice has asked that the West Virginia National Guard use its counter narcotics support program to provide additional assistance to law enforcement agencies and leaders in the city of Huntington to address the current threats that they face. So the Guard will be providing additional technical support in the way of analytical support, as well as some aviation assets to ensure that we can provide that support work so that law enforcement agents can get out on the street and do the things that they need to do to address these existing threats."

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus