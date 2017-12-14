Most read
- UPDATED: More Bullets Fly in Huntington; Victim Dead on 25th Street
- "Hear Me Now, Stand Up or Shut Up," Call to Participate and Communicate
- It's Been 50 years since the Silver Bridge Started Shaking and Crumbling....
- BREAKING: Two Hospitalized After Multiple Shots Fired Wednesday Night
- Violent Crime Tsunami Results in City of Huntington Action Plan
- Man Dead from Multiple Gunshot Wounds; Warrants Obtained for Guyan Avenue Homicide; Gino Robbery Suspect Arrested
- Capt. Dial Wants to "Put Violent People in Cages for a Long Time" and Let them Know "Huntington's not a profitable place to Sell Drugs and Fight About It."
- Memorial Vigil Thursday in Point Pleasant for Murder Victim Leah Hickman
- COLUMN: Huntington Has Been Sentenced: Glue Everyone to a Seat at "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
- Cabell County Woman sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution conspiracy involving mail theft
Police Searching for Dangerous Murder Suspects
The suspects are Katwan Emonzerae-Ladell, Gray, 22, of Detroit, and Deven Kalen Graham, 23, of Warren, Michigan. Gray is 5’10 and weighs 238 pounds. Graham is 6’3 and weighs 180 pounds. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.