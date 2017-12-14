Police Searching for Dangerous Murder Suspects

The Huntington Police Department has obtained first-degree murder warrants for two individuals involved in the fatal shooting of Julius Jenkins that occurred Nov. 28, 2017, in the 2600 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.

The suspects are Katwan Emonzerae-Ladell, Gray, 22, of Detroit, and Deven Kalen Graham, 23, of Warren, Michigan. Gray is 5’10 and weighs 238 pounds. Graham is 6’3 and weighs 180 pounds. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.