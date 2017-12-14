Police Searching for Dangerous Murder Suspects

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 23:04 Updated 18 sec ago
Police Searching for Dangerous Murder Suspects

  The Huntington Police Department has obtained first-degree murder warrants for two individuals involved in the fatal shooting of Julius Jenkins that occurred Nov. 28, 2017, in the 2600 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.

The suspects are Katwan Emonzerae-Ladell, Gray, 22, of Detroit, and Deven Kalen Graham, 23, of Warren, Michigan. Gray is 5’10 and weighs 238 pounds. Graham is 6’3 and weighs 180 pounds. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police Searching for Dangerous Murder Suspects

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus