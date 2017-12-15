Kindred Communications Invites Community to Support Christmas for the Cops

HUNTINGTON – Kindred Communications will be in the Huntington area beginning Tuesday, December 19th gathering signatures on a special Christmas card for local law enforcement officers. The card will be taken to locations throughout the week and will be on hand at the Kindred Communications’ studios located at 555 5th Avenue. Community members are invited to come show their support and appreciation to the Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications’ President, said, “We are grateful to have such a dedicated and hard-working police force to serve and protect our community. The card is a small gesture on our part to thank local law enforcement for all they do to keep us safe every hour of every day.”

Locations will be announced on Kindred Communications’ radio stations including 93.7 The Dawg WDGG, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks WCMI-FM, Hits 97.9 80’s and More WMGA-FM, 101.5 Big Buck Country WXBW, Cat Sports 93.3 and 1340 AM WCMI, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 WRVC.