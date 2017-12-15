Most read
Kindred Communications Invites Community to Support Christmas for the Cops
Friday, December 15, 2017 - 00:21 Updated 17 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications’ President, said, “We are grateful to have such a dedicated and hard-working police force to serve and protect our community. The card is a small gesture on our part to thank local law enforcement for all they do to keep us safe every hour of every day.”
Locations will be announced on Kindred Communications’ radio stations including 93.7 The Dawg WDGG, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks WCMI-FM, Hits 97.9 80’s and More WMGA-FM, 101.5 Big Buck Country WXBW, Cat Sports 93.3 and 1340 AM WCMI, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 WRVC.