Hope for Paws Helps Hurt Dog

 Friday, December 15, 2017 - 00:54 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Help for Paws is searching for a home for abused Wilber. He's out in L.A., but numerous local and regional have animals in search of homes.

Paws needs  support this holiday season! Click to learn how to participate  and join this massive effort to save lives:

http://www.HopeForPaws.org

 

If you would like to adopt Wilbur, please contact our friends at Bark N' Bitches: http://www.BarkNBitches.com If you live in L.A or just visiting - go meet all their amazing dogs and puppies for adoption: 505 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (open 7 days a week from 12 P.M - 7 P.M)

You can see photo updates on Loreta Frankonyte's page: https://www.facebook.com/xoxoloreta

On Thursday I'll post a NEW video... it will be a little bloody, but I hope you'll come back to watch it. Please SHARE this video so we can find Wilbur a home for Christmas.

