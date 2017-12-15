Most read
Hope for Paws Helps Hurt Dog
Friday, December 15, 2017 - 00:54 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
If you would like to adopt Wilbur, please contact our friends at Bark N' Bitches: http://www.BarkNBitches.com If you live in L.A or just visiting - go meet all their amazing dogs and puppies for adoption: 505 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (open 7 days a week from 12 P.M - 7 P.M)
You can see photo updates on Loreta Frankonyte's page: https://www.facebook.com/xoxoloreta
On Thursday I'll post a NEW video... it will be a little bloody, but I hope you'll come back to watch it. Please SHARE this video so we can find Wilbur a home for Christmas.