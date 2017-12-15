Hats & Heels Women's Vets Empowerment Celebration

 Friday, December 15, 2017

She served. She deserves. Central Texas VA Women's Health celebrated women Veterans during the Hats and Heels Empowerment Celebration.

Women Veterans were provided information on VA health benefits, as well as community resources.

