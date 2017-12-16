Just Tech Provides Mount West Scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., <December 13th, 2017>: Mountwest Community & Technical College is thrilled to announce the very generous gift from one of our local community businesses. JustTech, who provides Xerox copiers & printers, Managed print services, managed IT, network support and custom Xerox apps, has provided a full semester scholarship to one of our local students here at Mountwest.

Back in June the Chamber of Commerce's “Business After Hours” at Mountwest awarded full semester scholarships to attendees to give to a student of their choosing. Beth Marcum, sales and operations Manager for JustTech, was one of the lucky winners. After selecting their student to receive that scholarship they very generously matched that scholarship for the student for the next semester. We are thrilled to have this kind of community engagement and support from a well-known and respected business.

Joshua Justice, owner and manager of JustTech, said “It is important to us to help the community to encourage students to get in the tech field to further the talent in the region”. This is another example of our wonderful community and the generosity of our community leaders

Mountwest Community & Technical College is a public institution with approximately 2,500 students. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Mountwest offers more than 60 associate degree options and 15 one year certiﬁcates. For more information about Mountwest, visit www.mctc.edu.