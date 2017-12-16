CRIME: HPD Makes Arrests for Possession, Fugitive from Justice

The Huntington Police Department has reported arrests for possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice, and receiving or transferring stolen property.

A man has been arrested at about 12:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Adams Avenue Dec. 16 for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and a woman has been arrested at about 11:40 p.m. that same day in the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue for receiving and transferring stolen property.

At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 a man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and as a fugitive from justice. The arrest took place in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue. Earlier that at about 10:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Marcum Terrace as a fugitive from justice.

Warrants were executed in the 1400 block of Rt. 60 and at the intersection of Madison Avenue and W. 10th Street.

Among INCIDENTS reported to HPD in the same time frame were:

- Destruction of property in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue and in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace. In addition, a petit larceny was reported at 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue.