CRIME: Shooting; Stabbing; Possession
On Sunday, Dec. 17, a shooting incident. in the 600 block of Marcum Terrace at about 9:30 p.m. sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are looking for a suspect.
HPD Arrest and Incident Reports printed on Dec. 17 detail the following selected actions (small misdemeanors not included):
- An arrest of a man at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Edison Drive for marijuana possession;
- An arrest of a man at about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue on possession of a controlled substance, outstanding warrant, and vehicle violations;
- An arrest of a man for fleeing in a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17 on Washington Avenue;
- An arrest of a man at about 11:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Emmons Avenue for wanton endangerment involving a firearm;
- An arrest of a man at about 5:35 p.m. on W. 9th Avenue for battery and obstructing an officer;
- An arrest at about 4:35 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Blvd. and 8th Street for DUI causing bodily injury;
- Two men were arrested at about 10:45 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue. One has two charges: Carrying a concealed weapon (first offense) and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The second man was charged as a fugitive from justice.
- A man arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 2500 block of Adams Avenue for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.
